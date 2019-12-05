U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Illustration of the large and small intestines with stoma and ileal conduit

View full-sized image Drawing of an ileal conduit diversion, with stoma enlarged in inset box. Labels point to a stoma, large intestine, ileal conduit, and small intestine.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

353 KB | 1500 x 1950

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

English labels Anatomy
