Illustration of a female reservoir, two ureters, and a stoma

Drawing of a continent cutaneous reservoir. Labels point to the reservoir, two ureters, and a stoma.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a continent cutaneous reservoir. Labels point to the reservoir, two ureters, and a stoma.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a continent cutaneous reservoir. Labels point to the reservoir, two ureters, and a stoma.

Caption

Continent cutaneous reservoir

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

248 KB | 1500 x 2010

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Female English labels Anatomy
