Illustration of a man holding his shirt to show urostomy pouch attached to his abdomen

Drawing of a man holding up his shirt to show a urostomy pouch attached to his abdomen.
Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a man holding up his shirt to show a urostomy pouch attached to his abdomen.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a man holding up his shirt to show a urostomy pouch attached to his abdomen.

Caption

Urostomy pouch

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

438 KB | 1050 x 1200

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Unlabeled Anatomy Male Equipment- medical Procedure
