Illustration of the digestive system labeled

View full-sized image The digestive system with sections labeled: mouth, esophagus, liver, stomach, gallbladder, pancreas, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
Description

Alternate Text

Caption

The digestive system.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

361 KB | 1380 x 1716

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Anatomy English labels
