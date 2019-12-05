Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Digestive tract with labels for mouth, esophagus, stomach, small and large intestines, appendix, rectum, and anus

Alternate Text

Drawing of digestive tract within the outline of the top half of a human body.

Caption

The organs of the GI tract.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

353 KB | 1238 x 1635

File Type

JPG