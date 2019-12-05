Digestive tract with labels for the stomach, pancreas, and duodenum
Description
Drawing of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a human body. The stomach, pancreas, and duodenum are labeled.
Alternate Text
Caption
The stomach, duodenum, and pancreas are digestive organs that break down food and liquid.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
734 KB | 1650 x 2310
File Type
JPG
English labels Anatomy
