Digestive tract with labels for the stomach, pancreas, and duodenum

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a human body. The stomach, pancreas, and duodenum are labeled.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a human body. The stomach, pancreas, and duodenum are labeled.

Caption

The stomach, duodenum, and pancreas are digestive organs that break down food and liquid.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

734 KB | 1650 x 2310

File Type

JPG