U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Drawing of a nephron, with labels pointing to glomerulus, tubule, filtered blood, blood with wastes

View full-sized image Drawing of a nephron, with labels pointing to glomerulus, tubule, filtered blood, blood with wastes.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a nephron, with labels pointing to glomerulus, tubule, filtered blood, blood with wastes.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a nephron, with labels pointing to glomerulus, tubule, filtered blood, blood with wastes.

Caption

Drawing of a nephron, with labels pointing to glomerulus, tubule, filtered blood, blood with wastes.

Diseases or Conditions

Kidney Disease

File Size

230 KB | 949 x 1441

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

English labels Anatomy
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest