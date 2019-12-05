Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Drawing of a child receiving peritoneal dialysis treatment. Labels point to the dialysis solution, catheter, peritoneum, and abdominal cavity.

Peritoneal dialysis uses the lining of the abdominal cavity to filter the blood.

462 KB | 1208 x 1615

JPG