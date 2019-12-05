Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a transplanted kidney inside an outline of the abdomen. The two damaged kidneys are still in place on either side of the spine, just below the rib cage. The transplanted kidney is located on the left side, just above the bladder. A transplanted

Alternate Text

Caption

Kidney transplantation is surgery to place a healthy kidney from someone who has just died or a living donor, usually a family member, into a person’s body to take over the job of the failing kidney.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

385 KB | 1054 x 1354

File Type

JPG