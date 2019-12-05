Drawing of a transplanted kidney inside an outline of the abdomen
Drawing of a transplanted kidney inside an outline of the abdomen. The two damaged kidneys are still in place on either side of the spine, just below the rib cage. The transplanted kidney is located on the left side, just above the bladder. A transplanted
Kidney transplantation is surgery to place a healthy kidney from someone who has just died or a living donor, usually a family member, into a person’s body to take over the job of the failing kidney.
