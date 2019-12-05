Drawing of urinary tract inside the outline of the upper half of a human body and a drawing of a kidney with an inset of a nephron
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of urinary tract inside the outline of the upper half of a human body and a drawing of a kidney with an inset of a nephron.
Alternate Text
Drawing of urinary tract inside the outline of the upper half of a human body and a drawing of a kidney with an inset of a nephron.
Caption
Each kidney is made up of about a million filtering units called nephrons.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
684 KB | 2519 x 1746
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsAnatomy English labels
Share this page