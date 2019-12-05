Foot with labels for the blood vessels, bones, and nerves

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a foot showing blood vessels, bones, and nerves labeled.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a foot showing blood vessels, bones, and nerves labeled.

Caption

Too much glucose, also called sugar, in your blood from diabetes can cause nerve damage and poor blood flow, which can lead to serious foot problems.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

331 KB | 992 x 1197

File Type

JPG