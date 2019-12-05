Female pelvic area
Description
Drawing of a woman’s pelvic area with the cervix, vagina, urethra, bladder, small intestine, and uterus.
Alternate Text
Caption
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
226 KB | 864 x 866
File Type
JPG
