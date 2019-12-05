U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Female pelvic area with labels for the vagina, bladder, and an inserted pessary device

View full-sized image Drawing of a woman’s pelvic area with the vagina, bladder, and an inserted pessary labeled.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Pessary inserted in the vagina.

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

140 KB | 815 x 676

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Equipment- medical English labels Anatomy Female
