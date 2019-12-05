Female pelvic area with labels for the vagina, bladder, and an inserted pessary device

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a woman’s pelvic area with the vagina, bladder, and an inserted pessary labeled.

Alternate Text

Caption

Pessary inserted in the vagina.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

140 KB | 815 x 676

File Type

JPG