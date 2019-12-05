Female pelvic area with labels for the vagina, bladder, and an inserted pessary device
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a woman’s pelvic area with the vagina, bladder, and an inserted pessary labeled.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a woman’s pelvic area with the vagina, bladder, and an inserted pessary labeled.
Caption
Pessary inserted in the vagina.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
140 KB | 815 x 676
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsEquipment- medical English labels Anatomy Female
Share this page