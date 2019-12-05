U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Man receiving hemodialysis treatment with labels for the dialyzer, hemodialysis machine, and tubes

View full-sized image Drawing of a man receiving hemodialysis treatment. Labels point to the dialyzer, where filtering takes place; hemodialysis machine; a tube that carries filtered blood back to body and tube that carries unfiltered blood to dialyzer.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a man receiving hemodialysis treatment. Labels point to the dialyzer, where filtering takes place; hemodialysis machine; a tube that carries filtered blood back to body and tube that carries unfiltered blood to dialyzer.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a man receiving hemodialysis treatment. Labels point to the dialyzer, where filtering takes place; hemodialysis machine; a tube that carries filtered blood back to body and tube that carries unfiltered blood to dialyzer.

Caption

Hemodialysis.

Diseases or Conditions

Kidney Disease

File Size

513 KB | 2250 x 1380

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Male Procedure English labels Equipment- medical
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest