Digestive tract with labels for the mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, colon, rectum, and anus
Drawing of the digestive tract within an outline of the human body. The mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, colon, rectum, and anus are labeled.
Organs that make up the GI tract are the mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, and anus.
286 KB | 1114 x 1350
JPG
