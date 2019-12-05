Large intestine with labels for the appendix, cecum, ascending colon, transverse colon, descending colon, sigmoid colon, rectum, and anus
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of the large intestine. The appendix, cecum, ascending colon, transverse colon, descending colon, sigmoid colon, rectum, and anus are labeled.
Alternate Text
Drawing of the large intestine. The appendix, cecum, ascending colon, transverse colon, descending colon, sigmoid colon, rectum, and anus are labeled.
Caption
The sigmoid colon is the last section of the colon.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
378 KB | 1192 x 1236
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsAnatomy English labels
Share this page