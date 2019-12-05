U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Percutaneous liver biopsy with a needle pricking the liver tissue, and a slide with a tissue sample

View full-sized image Drawing of a percutaneous liver biopsy, showing a liver within an outline of a male body, a needle pricking the liver tissue, and a slide with the tissue sample.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a percutaneous liver biopsy, showing a liver within an outline of a male body, a needle pricking the liver tissue, and a slide with the tissue sample.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a percutaneous liver biopsy, showing a liver within an outline of a male body, a needle pricking the liver tissue, and a slide with the tissue sample.

Caption

Percutaneous liver biopsy is the most common type of liver biopsy.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

1.017 MB | 3000 x 1804

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

English labels Anatomy Male Procedure Equipment- medical
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest