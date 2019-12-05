U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Colon with a portion of the descending colon missing and remaining colon diverted to a stoma

View full-sized image Drawing of the colon with a portion of the descending colon missing and remaining colon diverted to a stoma.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

153 KB | 525 x 675

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Anatomy Unlabeled Procedure
