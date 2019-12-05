Colon with a portion of the descending colon missing and remaining colon diverted to a stoma
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of the colon with a portion of the descending colon missing and remaining colon diverted to a stoma.
Alternate Text
Drawing of the colon with a portion of the descending colon missing and remaining colon diverted to a stoma.
Caption
Drawing of the colon with a portion of the descending colon missing and remaining colon diverted to a stoma.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
153 KB | 525 x 675
File Type
JPG
Share this page