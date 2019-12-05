Small intestine diverted through a pouch and then to a stoma with labels
Drawing of the small intestine diverted through a pouch and then to a stoma. The removed colon and rectum are labeled.
Continent ileostomy.
298 KB | 1350 x 1350
JPG
