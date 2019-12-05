U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Biliary tract with stones in the gallbladder and common bile duct with labels

View full-sized image Drawing of the biliary tract with stones in the gallbladder and common bile duct. The labels point to liver, bile ducts, cystic duct, pancreas, gallbladder with stones duodenum, common bile duct, pancreatic duct and greater duodenal papilla.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Gallstones.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

461 KB | 1725 x 1425

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Anatomy English labels
