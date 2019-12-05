Biliary tract with stones in the gallbladder and common bile duct with labels
Description
Drawing of the biliary tract with stones in the gallbladder and common bile duct. The labels point to liver, bile ducts, cystic duct, pancreas, gallbladder with stones duodenum, common bile duct, pancreatic duct and greater duodenal papilla.
Alternate Text
Caption
Gallstones.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
461 KB | 1725 x 1425
File Type
JPG
