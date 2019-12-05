U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Ileoanal reservoir with the anus, ileum, removed colon, and ileoanal reservoir

View full-sized image Drawing of an ileoanal reservoir with the anus, ileum, removed colon, and ileoanal reservoir.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

137 KB | 563 x 675

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Anatomy Unlabeled
