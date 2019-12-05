U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Nephron with labels for the glomerulus, tubule, filtered blood and blood with wastes

View full-sized image Drawing of a nephron with labels pointing to glomerulus, tubule, filtered blood and blood with wastes.
Diseases or Conditions

Kidney Disease

File Size

301 KB | 1144 x 1347

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Anatomy English labels
