Man receiving hemodialysis treatment with labels
Drawing of a man having a hemodialysis treatment. Labels point to the dialyzer, filtered and unfiltered blood, and hemodialysis machine.
In hemodialysis, unfiltered blood is removed from the body and flows to the dialyzer to be cleaned. Filtered blood flows back to the body.
349 KB | 1605 x 1131
JPG
