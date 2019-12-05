Male receiving peritoneal dialysis with labels
Description
Profile outline of a male figure receiving peritoneal dialysis. An inset shows a man holding his permanent catheter and a disconnected tube over his lap.
Alternate Text
Caption
In peritoneal dialysis, the catheter stays in your belly permanently.
Diseases or Conditions
