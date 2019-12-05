U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Digestive tract within outline of male body, with labels pointing to the small intestine and colon

View full-sized image Drawing of the digestive tract within outline of male body, with labels pointing to the small intestine and colon.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the digestive tract within outline of male body, with labels pointing to the small intestine and colon.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the digestive tract within outline of male body, with labels pointing to the small intestine and colon.

Caption

The digestive tract.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

165 KB | 1036 x 1146

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Anatomy English labels
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest