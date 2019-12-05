Digestive tract within outline of male body, with labels pointing to the small intestine and colon
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of the digestive tract within outline of male body, with labels pointing to the small intestine and colon.
Alternate Text
Drawing of the digestive tract within outline of male body, with labels pointing to the small intestine and colon.
Caption
The digestive tract.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
165 KB | 1036 x 1146
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsAnatomy English labels
Share this page