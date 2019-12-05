Digestive tract with labels for the large intestine, colon, rectum, and anus

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the digestive tract within outline of male body, with labels pointing to large intestine, colon (shaded), rectum, and anus.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the digestive tract within outline of male body, with labels pointing to large intestine, colon (shaded), rectum, and anus.

Caption

Drawing of the digestive tract within outline of male body, with labels pointing to large intestine, colon (shaded), rectum, and anus.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

256 KB | 1835 x 1626

File Type

JPG