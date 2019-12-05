Digestive tract that includes the large intestine, colon (shaded), rectum, and anus

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the digestive tract within an outline of the human body, that includes the large intestine, colon (shaded), rectum, and anus.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the digestive tract within an outline of the human body, that includes the large intestine, colon (shaded), rectum, and anus.

Caption

Drawing of the digestive tract within an outline of the human body, that includes the large intestine, colon (shaded), rectum, and anus.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

250 KB | 987 x 1657

File Type

JPG