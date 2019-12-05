U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Digestive tract with an inset showing an indirect inguinal hernia in a male, with labels

View full-sized image Drawing of the digestive tract within the outline of a male body with an inset showing an indirect inguinal hernia in a male. Labels point to small intestine, inguinal canal, spermatic cord, scrotum and testicle.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the digestive tract within the outline of a male body with an inset showing an indirect inguinal hernia in a male. Labels point to small intestine, inguinal canal, spermatic cord, scrotum and testicle.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the digestive tract within the outline of a male body with an inset showing an indirect inguinal hernia in a male. Labels point to small intestine, inguinal canal, spermatic cord, scrotum and testicle.

Caption

Indirect inguinal hernia in a male.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

570 KB | 1050 x 2325

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Anatomy English labels
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest