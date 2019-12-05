U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Man with a venous catheter in his neck and tubes that connect to a hemodialysis machine

View full-sized image Outline of a man with a venous catheter in his neck and tubes that connect to a hemodialysis machine. Inset shows close-up of the catheter.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Outline of a man with a venous catheter in his neck and tubes that connect to a hemodialysis machine. Inset shows close-up of the catheter.

Alternate Text

Outline of a man with a venous catheter in his neck and tubes that connect to a hemodialysis machine. Inset shows close-up of the catheter.

Caption

Tunneled venous catheter.

Diseases or Conditions

Kidney Disease

File Size

458 KB | 2100 x 975

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

English labels Procedure Equipment- medical Anatomy Male
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest