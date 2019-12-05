Man with a venous catheter in his neck and tubes that connect to a hemodialysis machine
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Outline of a man with a venous catheter in his neck and tubes that connect to a hemodialysis machine.
Alternate Text
Outline of a man with a venous catheter in his neck and tubes that connect to a hemodialysis machine.
Caption
Tunneled venous catheter.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
195 KB | 870 x 1088
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsProcedure Equipment- medical Anatomy Unlabeled Male
Share this page