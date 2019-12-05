U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Chart showing how parents pass autosomal recessive mutations to children

A chart showing how parents pass autosomal recessive mutations to children.
The chance of a child inheriting autosomal recessive mutations from both parents with a gene mutation is 25 percent, or one in four.

651 KB | 1702 x 2190

JPG

English labels Children
