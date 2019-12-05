Chart showing how parents pass autosomal recessive mutations to children
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
A chart showing how parents pass autosomal recessive mutations to children.
Alternate Text
A chart showing how parents pass autosomal recessive mutations to children.
Caption
The chance of a child inheriting autosomal recessive mutations from both parents with a gene mutation is 25 percent, or one in four.
File Size
651 KB | 1702 x 2190
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsEnglish labels Children
Share this page