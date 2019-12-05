U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Inguinal hernia with labels pointing to small intestine, inguinal canal, spermatic cord, scrotum and testicle

View full-sized image Drawing of an inguinal hernia with labels pointing to small intestine, inguinal canal, spermatic cord, scrotum and testicle.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of an inguinal hernia with labels pointing to small intestine, inguinal canal, spermatic cord, scrotum and testicle.

Alternate Text

Drawing of an inguinal hernia with labels pointing to small intestine, inguinal canal, spermatic cord, scrotum and testicle.

Caption

Drawing of an inguinal hernia with labels pointing to small intestine, inguinal canal, spermatic cord, scrotum and testicle.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

224 KB | 975 x 900

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Male Anatomy English labels
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest