Removed colon, with labels pointing to the colon (removed), ileum, ileoanal reservoir, and anus

Drawing of the removed colon, labels pointing to the colon (removed), ileum, ileoanal reservoir, and anus.
Drawing of the removed colon, labels pointing to the colon (removed), ileum, ileoanal reservoir, and anus.

Ileoanal reservoir.

Digestive Diseases

239 KB | 1200 x 1050

JPG

English labels Anatomy Procedure
