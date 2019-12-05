U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Digestive tract with labels for the mouth, esophagus, stomach, duodenum, jejunum, large intestine, small intestine, and ileum

View full-sized image Digestive tract within an outline of a human body. The mouth, esophagus, stomach, duodenum, jejunum, large intestine, small intestine, and ileum are labeled.
The small intestine is a tube-shaped organ between the stomach and large intestine.

Digestive Diseases

343 KB | 1350 x 1800

JPG

English labels Anatomy
