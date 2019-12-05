Digestive tract with labels for the mouth, esophagus, stomach, duodenum, jejunum, large intestine, small intestine, and ileum
Digestive tract within an outline of a human body. The mouth, esophagus, stomach, duodenum, jejunum, large intestine, small intestine, and ileum are labeled.
Digestive tract within an outline of a human body. The mouth, esophagus, stomach, duodenum, jejunum, large intestine, small intestine, and ileum are labeled.
The small intestine is a tube-shaped organ between the stomach and large intestine.
