Implanted device in penis with labels
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a device implanted in the penis. Labels point to two cylinders that run through the penis, a ball of fluid sits in the pelvis, and a pump sits in the scrotum
Alternate Text
Drawing of a device implanted in the penis. Labels point to two cylinders that run through the penis, a ball of fluid sits in the pelvis, and a pump sits in the scrotum
Caption
Implanted device.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
357 KB | 1500 x 1275
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsEquipment- medical Anatomy English labels Male
Share this page