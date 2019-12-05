Female facial profile with parts of the mouth labeled
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a woman’s facial profile with the jaw labeled. Inset shows teeth, gums, roof of the mouth, bottom of the mouth, tongue, and inside of cheek.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a woman’s facial profile with the jaw labeled. Inset shows teeth, gums, roof of the mouth, bottom of the mouth, tongue, and inside of cheek.
Caption
Drawing of a woman’s facial profile with the jaw labeled. Inset shows teeth, gums, roof of the mouth, bottom of the mouth, tongue, and inside of cheek.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
333 KB | 1800 x 975
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsEnglish labels Anatomy Female
Share this page