Female facial profile with parts of the mouth labeled

View full-sized image Drawing of a woman’s facial profile with the jaw labeled. Inset shows teeth, gums, roof of the mouth, bottom of the mouth, tongue, and inside of cheek.
Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Diseases or Conditions

Diabetes Digestive Diseases

Related Keywords

English labels Anatomy Female
