Cross-section of the prostate, bladder, and urethra, with labels

View full-sized image Drawing of a cross-section of the prostate, bladder, and urethra. Labels pointing to a transurethral microwave thermotherapy catheter extends from the urethra into the bladder and an antenna sends microwaves through the catheter to the prostate.
Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Transurethral microwave thermotherapy.

