Cross-section of the penis, prostate, and bladder with a resectoscope inserted
Description
Drawing of a cross-section of the penis, prostate, and bladder. A resectoscope is inserted through the urethra to the prostate. A wire loop at the end of the resectoscope cuts tissue from the prostate.
Alternate Text
Caption
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
500 KB | 1200 x 1350
File Type
JPG
