U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Cross-section of the penis, prostate, and bladder, with labels

View full-sized image Drawing of a cross-section of the penis, prostate, and bladder. Labels point to resectoscope is inserted through the urethra to the prostate. A wire loop at the end of the resectoscope cuts tissue from the prostate.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a cross-section of the penis, prostate, and bladder. Labels point to resectoscope is inserted through the urethra to the prostate. A wire loop at the end of the resectoscope cuts tissue from the prostate.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a cross-section of the penis, prostate, and bladder. Labels point to resectoscope is inserted through the urethra to the prostate. A wire loop at the end of the resectoscope cuts tissue from the prostate.

Caption

Transurethral resection of the prostate.

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

749 KB | 1800 x 1650

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

English labels Anatomy Male Procedure Equipment- medical
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest