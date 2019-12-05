U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Continent Cutaneous Reservoir – Labeled in Spanish

Un reservorio cutáneo continente une los uréteres a una bolsa interna, que se vacía a través de un estoma.
Continent cutaneous reservoir. Labels point to the kidney, ureter, stoma, and reservoir.

Un reservorio cutáneo continente une los uréteres a una bolsa interna, que se vacía a través de un estoma.

Se crea un reservorio cutáneo continente usando una bolsa interna para contener la orina. Ambos uréteres están unidos a la bolsa y un canal conecta la bolsa a un estoma.

Urologic Diseases

408 KB | 2064 x 1652

JPG

Procedure Anatomy Spanish labels
