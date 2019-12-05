U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

A magnetic resonance imaging machine with a male patient lying on a table inside the hollow tunnel of the machine

View full-sized image Drawing of a magnetic resonance imaging machine with a male patient lying on a table inside the hollow tunnel of the machine. The MRI magnets are shown as large bands that encircle the patient.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a magnetic resonance imaging machine with a male patient lying on a table inside the hollow tunnel of the machine. The MRI magnets are shown as large bands that encircle the patient.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a magnetic resonance imaging machine with a male patient lying on a table inside the hollow tunnel of the machine. The MRI magnets are shown as large bands that encircle the patient.

Caption

MRI

File Size

625 KB | 1800 x 1097

File Type

JPG

Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest