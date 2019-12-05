Two cystoscopes
Description
Drawing of two cystoscopes. The rigid cystoscope has a straight stem. The semirigid cystoscope is drawn with a u-shaped bend.
Alternate Text
Drawing of two cystoscopes. The rigid cystoscope has a straight stem. The semirigid cystoscope is drawn with a u-shaped bend.
Caption
Rigid cystoscope (left) and semirigid ureteroscope (right).
File Size
243 KB | 1357 x 2192
File Type
JPG
