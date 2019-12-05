U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
A health care worker looking through a microscope

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

If you have bacterial prostatitis, your doctor can look through a microscope and find bacteria in a sample of your urine.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

1.445 MB | 1800 x 1916

File Type

JPG

