Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a needle and syringe for injecting insulin.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a needle and syringe for injecting insulin.

Caption

Most people who take insulin use a needle and syringe to inject insulin just under the skin.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

104 KB | 900 x 900

File Type

JPG