Needle and syringe for injecting insulin
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a needle and syringe for injecting insulin.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a needle and syringe for injecting insulin.
Caption
Most people who take insulin use a needle and syringe to inject insulin just under the skin.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
104 KB | 900 x 900
File Type
JPG
Share this page