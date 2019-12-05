U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Needle and syringe for injecting insulin

View full-sized image Drawing of a needle and syringe for injecting insulin.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a needle and syringe for injecting insulin.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a needle and syringe for injecting insulin.

Caption

Most people who take insulin use a needle and syringe to inject insulin just under the skin.

Diseases or Conditions

Diabetes

File Size

104 KB | 900 x 900

File Type

JPG

