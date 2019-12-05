U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Several types of insulin pens

View full-sized image Drawing of several types of insulin pens. One of the pens has a needle attached.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of several types of insulin pens. One of the pens has a needle attached.

Alternate Text

Drawing of several types of insulin pens. One of the pens has a needle attached.

Caption

Insulin pens are a convenient alternative to a needle and syringe for insulin injections.

Diseases or Conditions

Diabetes

File Size

270 KB | 1800 x 975

File Type

JPG

Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest