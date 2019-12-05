U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Person injecting insulin with a needle and syringe through an injection port attached to the abdomen

View full-sized image Drawing of a person injecting insulin with a needle and syringe through an injection port attached to the abdomen. The port has a round adhesive patch covering a cannula inserted under the skin.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Using an injection port reduces the number of skin punctures to one every few days to apply a new port. The user injects insulin through the port.

Diabetes

