U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Outline of a female figure for use in bar graphs

View full-sized image Drawing of an outline of a female figure for use in bar graphs.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of an outline of a female figure for use in bar graphs.

Alternate Text

Drawing of an outline of a female figure for use in bar graphs.

Caption

Women are more likely to get UTIs than men are.

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

132 KB | 541 x 2100

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Female
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest