Choose Healthy campaign poster – sports balls

View full-sized image Image of a soccer ball, football, and basketball all made out of fruits and vegetables
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

"- Image of a soccer ball, football, and basketball all made out of fruits and vegetables - Images are scanned copies of physical posters"

Alternate Text

Image of a soccer ball, football, and basketball all made out of fruits and vegetables

Diseases or Conditions

Weight Management

File Size

115.895 MB | 4500 x 9000

File Type

TIF

Related Keywords

Running Fruits and Vegetables Eating Sports Cooking Jogging English labels
