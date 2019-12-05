Choose Healthy campaign poster – sneaker
Description
"- Image of a sneaker made out of whole grain foods. - Images are scanned copies of physical posters"
Alternate Text
Image of a sneaker made out of whole grain foods.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
154.69 MB | 9004 x 6004
File Type
TIF
Related KeywordsEnglish labels Cooking Walking Strength Training Running Jogging Eating Bread and Grains Sports
