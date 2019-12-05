U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Choose Healthy campaign poster – sneaker

View full-sized image Image of a sneaker made out of whole grain foods.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

"Image of a sneaker made out of whole grain foods. Images are scanned copies of physical posters"

Alternate Text

Image of a sneaker made out of whole grain foods.

Diseases or Conditions

Weight Management

File Size

154.69 MB | 9004 x 6004

File Type

TIF

Related Keywords

English labels Cooking Walking Strength Training Running Jogging Eating Bread and Grains Sports
