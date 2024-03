Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Fatty fish, such as salmon, naturally contain vitamin D.

A piece of salmon with the title: Vitamin D: Fatty fish like trout, salmon, and tuna are one of the very few foods that naturally contain vitamin D.

75 KB | 1080 x 1080

JPG